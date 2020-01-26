Opinion

SA’s economy may be drowning, but there are key global waves to catch

The Asian tigers proved that millions can be lifted out of poverty — civil society can help the South African government do the same

It looks like the danger that President Cyril Ramaphosa will be removed has been exaggerated.



His supporters ricochet between terror and euphoria as they watch both open and covert challenges to his presidency ahead of the ANC’s national general council. Yet his opponents understand that without Ramaphosa, the ANC will split, and an ANC led by the fightback faction will likely lose power. They need him to stay in power, but not strong enough to dislodge them...