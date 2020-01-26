Technology

Students turn to tech to improve life on campus

The Red Bull Basement Global Workshop took place in Toronto in December

The Red Bull Basement Global Workshop is a platform for university students to innovate and co-create projects to improve student life. Students participate in a week of masterclasses, workshops and mentoring sessions where they get to present their ideas to the world.



The experience also gives students the opportunity to network with some of the leading Tech for Good experts from around the world...