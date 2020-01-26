Obituary
‘Terror’ Mathebula: Boxing legend who fought his way up from townships
Trailblazing flyweight won wide popularity despite SABC’s apartheid blackout
26 January 2020 - 00:00
Tolotolo “Terror” Mathebula first endeared himself to white boxing fans a few years before he became SA’s first black world champion in 1980.
Mathebula, who died at the age of 67 last weekend, defended his black South African flyweight crown against Johannes “Slashing Tiger” Sithebe at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on the same bill as popular heavyweight Kallie Knoetze in early 1977...
