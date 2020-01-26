Opinion & Analysis

The SAA meltdown: a hard lesson in the costs of indecision

Bad calls result in what amounts to a privatised, inefficient enterprise

26 January 2020 - 00:00 By BUSISIWE MAVUSO

When alarms are raised that SA is just one wrong turn away from reaching out for an international bailout package, those raising the alarm do so in the hope that the greater fear of a loss of sovereignty will spur the government into action. Because that loss of sovereignty is not yet a clear and present danger, they are quickly dismissed for being alarmist.

In the tale of South African Airways (SAA), whose future is delicately poised as it cuts back on domestic and international flights, the state is perhaps receiving a hard lesson in the costs of its continuous indecision...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | SA should stop being a nanny to Zimbabweans: they brought ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. Mampara of the week: Jacob Zuma Opinion & Analysis
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Zuma's awful legacy could bring down Ramaphosa Opinion & Analysis
  4. Requiem for a free spirit, Walter Meyer Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Many questions to answer after young life cut short Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...
From gangster to barista: Meet the ex-convict making Cape Town’s coffee