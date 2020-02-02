For his sake and ours, Ramaphosa has to find the cold courage for a bloody purge

Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidency is in trouble. Not only is the economy stuck in a downward spiral, but half of the ANC has embarked on a long-term project to hobble him. They want him to limp from lekgotla to lekgotla, too busy fending off the constant sniping at Pravin Gordhan and other false accusations to be able to deal with the real problem.



To prevent action on state capture, his opponents are tying him down with Potemkin debates like the nationalisation of the Reserve Bank or which department Eskom should be under. And they are doing a good job. He looks weak and indecisive: the status quo remains, which suits far too many in the ANC...