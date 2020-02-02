Editorial

It’s early days, and many power cuts lie ahead, but De Ruyter inspires hope

It is too early to say whether Eskom’s new CEO, André de Ruyter, really has what it takes to turn the crisis-ridden power utility around. But he clearly has got his head around the issues speedily. He already sounds more insightful and sensible than Eskom’s leadership has for some time. And he seems to be focused on the priorities that matter.



Paramount among these is keeping SA’s lights on, now and in the future. Encouragingly, De Ruyter has immediately accepted what should have been obvious all along — that stabilising the power system and doing what it takes to provide SA with a reliable and sustainable supply of electricity is the crunch issue. He seems to be wise to the fact that Eskom’s financial crisis can’t be fixed without first fixing its operational crises...