Opinion

Letting people vote directly for MPs and the president will safeguard our democracy

SA’s electoral system needs a fundamental shift from political-party dominance to a people-centred system that will ensure greater accountability and meaningful electoral consequence management for elected public representatives.



The sustainability and viability of any democracy rely heavily on the clarity of the checks and balances that are built into the constitution and expressed in law. But in SA, there are certain rights and prerogatives accorded to various offices that in large measure are exercised unilaterally or in a vacuum of accountability...