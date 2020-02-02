Mampara of the week: Supra Mahumapelo

A case of too much protest?



The pitiable public protester belongs in this box (again) for still stubbornly refusing to pay back a portion of her legal fees or resign. But this week the honour goes to her No 1 fan, the MP who believes he has the power to stop any ANC official from calling for the impeachment of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, despite her having been declared legally dishonest...