SA should stop overburdening a shrinking tax base

There has to be focus on increasing the quality of return on taxes

SA’s individual and corporate tax base is shrinking. Fewer and fewer taxpaying individuals and corporates are contributing the bulk of taxes, while large numbers of companies are collapsing and tax paying individuals are becoming unemployed because of the mismanaged economy.



At the same time there are very little returns on taxes for the individuals and corporates who are paying these taxes — public services are often non-existent, police are ineffective and most of the tax income is siphoned off through corruption, mismanagement and waste...