SA should stop overburdening a shrinking tax base
There has to be focus on increasing the quality of return on taxes
02 February 2020 - 00:00
SA’s individual and corporate tax base is shrinking. Fewer and fewer taxpaying individuals and corporates are contributing the bulk of taxes, while large numbers of companies are collapsing and tax paying individuals are becoming unemployed because of the mismanaged economy.
At the same time there are very little returns on taxes for the individuals and corporates who are paying these taxes — public services are often non-existent, police are ineffective and most of the tax income is siphoned off through corruption, mismanagement and waste...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.