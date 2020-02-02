OBITUARY

Santu Mofokeng: Legendary photographer and artist

There were no pictures of him and no pictures by him in the hall of the Morris Isaacson High School in Soweto where they paid tribute to Santu Mofokeng this week. But there were memories of a giant of South African photography who died last Sunday at the age of 63.



His images are testimony to the complexities and emotional and intellectual shifts of his life, the country and the people...