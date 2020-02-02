Editorial

This coronavirus is a crisis, but so are our other diseases

When do numbers really count? Many South Africans, like other citizens across the globe, are talking nonstop about the 2019 novel coronavirus. It evokes images of thousands of people in masks, entire cities in lockdown, scheduled flights that never take off, and individuals quarantined in hermetically sealed rooms that even their relatives don’t want to enter.



It is appropriate to be concerned: if it spreads to SA, the virus will stretch our health resources to the limit. Middle-class SA is following news of the outbreak closely, at least in part because it is those who can afford the luxury of international travel who are spreading it around the world...