Opinion

We have to get working on the unemployment crisis

There will be no jobs without inclusive growth, and without rethinking our industrial policy and approach to labour — especially ‘unskilled’ work

Ten million unemployed and rising: SA has the deepest unemployment crisis in the world. In no other country has as large a proportion of the population been without work for as long.



If the country is serious about prioritising employment growth, we need to grasp the depth and scale of the crisis, be honest about its causes, and act with urgency to implement the necessary reforms...