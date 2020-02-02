Zen and the art of boiler maintenance

A really strange thing happened at Eskom on Friday. The utility called a media conference (just after an entire weekend of load-shedding had been announced) and in attendance were the new CEO André de Ruyter, COO Jan Oberholzer, the head of the system operator, Ben Mogoro, the head of generation, Bheki Nxumalo, and the head of the grid, Jacob Machinjike.



They made for a fascinating and oddly reassuring assembly and it was only halfway through watching a recording on my phone that I realised what was missing. Why had the picture suddenly improved? Why did my spirits rally a little?..