Zen and the art of boiler maintenance
02 February 2020 - 00:00
A really strange thing happened at Eskom on Friday. The utility called a media conference (just after an entire weekend of load-shedding had been announced) and in attendance were the new CEO André de Ruyter, COO Jan Oberholzer, the head of the system operator, Ben Mogoro, the head of generation, Bheki Nxumalo, and the head of the grid, Jacob Machinjike.
They made for a fascinating and oddly reassuring assembly and it was only halfway through watching a recording on my phone that I realised what was missing. Why had the picture suddenly improved? Why did my spirits rally a little?..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.