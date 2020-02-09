Opinion

Bridges to span the divides in SA, and to ensure the safety of our children

In March last year, seven-year-old Sinentlantla Nyangiwe was one of six children who drowned after they were caught in a flash flood making their way home to Freystata village across the Mgxonjeni River in the Eastern Cape.



These young children had to walk 6km and cross three rivers each day to attend the Popopo School. In the Engcobo municipality in the Eastern Cape, where we unveiled the Nkobongo Bridge on Friday, as many as 16 drownings were reported in that area in recent years...