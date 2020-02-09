Opinion

Cosatu's debt bailout proposal for Eskom amounts to nothing more than a free lunch

In the spirit of coming to a solution to the Eskom debt crisis, we welcome the contribution that was made by Cosatu over the past week.



But we caution against its adoption because we can’t use public pensions as a convenient “piggy bank” to bail out our indebted state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and avoid the fundamental reforms that have long been highlighted...