Sunday Times Editorial

Fortunately, different voices can be heard in the DA

The DA draft policy proposals released by its policy chief, Gwen Ngwenya, show that the party is not interested in inheriting SA's problems and resolving them.



Should the DA adopt Ngwenya's proposals as they are at its April policy conference, it would mean the party sees no need to reverse the current inequalities which are a result of discriminatory laws of the past...