Mampara of the week: Daniel Mantsha
Beware of stooges bearing notes
09 February 2020 - 00:00
With two RET clowns ready to go to jail for him if needs be, former president Jacob Zuma is sitting pretty. (Or, rather, in Cuba.)
His “Stalingrad strategy”, to avoid facing the music for charges related to the arms deal, has been deployed with magnificent effect for a decade and a half...
