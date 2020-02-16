Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

A do-nothing Gwede keeps Cyril's dawn in the dark

Peter Bruce Editor-at-large, Arena Holdings
16 February 2020 - 00:00 By

As President Cyril Ramaphosa was making his state of the nation address in Cape Town on Thursday night, after the EFF members had once again soiled their nappies in public, yet another all-but-empty South African Airways flight was high over the Democratic Republic of Congo, whispering, flickering its sad way to London. Economy class was all but empty, the travellers in business class using up their Voyager miles.

Ramaphosa didn't do half a bad job of his address...

