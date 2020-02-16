Opinion & Analysis

A few positives in a night of delusion

16 February 2020 - 00:00 By JOHN STEENHUISEN

In his address to the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa admitted that “our country is facing a stark reality”.

Although he went on to sugar-coat that reality, he admitted that our economy is stagnant, unemployment is deepening, and our public finances are under severe pressure...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  2. Mampara of the week: Daniel Mantsha Opinion & Analysis
  3. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | SA should stop being a nanny to Zimbabweans: they brought ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. PETER BRUCE | Zen and the art of boiler maintenance Opinion & Analysis
  5. PODCAST | Sunday Times Politics Weekly Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Politicians react to SONA 2020
#SONA2020 top talking points: All you need to know