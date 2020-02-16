A few positives in a night of delusion
16 February 2020 - 00:00
In his address to the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa admitted that “our country is facing a stark reality”.
Although he went on to sugar-coat that reality, he admitted that our economy is stagnant, unemployment is deepening, and our public finances are under severe pressure...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.