Opinion
ANC policy set by economic illiterates
16 February 2020 - 00:00
A major obstacle for President Cyril Ramaphosa to turn around the ailing economy is that many ANC leaders and members appear not to be economically literate.
That means solutions offered are far removed from reality, undermining efforts to boost industrialisation, economic growth and employment. They cannot attract entrepreneurs, investors and economic innovation...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.