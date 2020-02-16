Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

Deep shadow between reality and Ramaphosa's dreams

16 February 2020 - 00:02 By patrick bulger

Spare a thought this morning for Elias Seloma and fellow villagers of Elandskraal in Limpopo. As the analysts sift through President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation speech, Seloma, 20, is experiencing his own "state of the nation". It's not an experience that makes for comfortable reading. (See page 10)

The 7,200 households of his region are locked in a frustrating battle with officialdom to supply them with the basic human right that is water. Two court orders, in 2015 and 2017, have sought to compel the authorities to provide them with a temporary supply - to no avail...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  2. Mampara of the week: Daniel Mantsha Opinion & Analysis
  3. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | SA should stop being a nanny to Zimbabweans: they brought ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. PETER BRUCE | Zen and the art of boiler maintenance Opinion & Analysis
  5. PODCAST | Sunday Times Politics Weekly Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Politicians react to SONA 2020
#SONA2020 top talking points: All you need to know