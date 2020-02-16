Opinion

Deep shadow between reality and Ramaphosa's dreams

Spare a thought this morning for Elias Seloma and fellow villagers of Elandskraal in Limpopo. As the analysts sift through President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation speech, Seloma, 20, is experiencing his own "state of the nation". It's not an experience that makes for comfortable reading. (See page 10)



The 7,200 households of his region are locked in a frustrating battle with officialdom to supply them with the basic human right that is water. Two court orders, in 2015 and 2017, have sought to compel the authorities to provide them with a temporary supply - to no avail...