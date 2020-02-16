Mampara of the week: Julius Malema

A house that needs pest control

There he was in designer overalls, leading a mob of fellow Gucci revolutionaries in another embarrassing contest of who can scream the loudest.



It is sickening that Julius Malema and his ruffians choose the state of the nation address — when the president is supposed to account for the collective health of the country — as a platform to show the world how uncouth they are...