Opinion
NHI will be the only way for all South Africans to afford medical cover
16 February 2020 - 00:00
Since October, members of parliament’s portfolio committee on health have been travelling across SA to participate in public hearings on the National Health Insurance (NHI) bill.
With the Gauteng leg starting this week, it is important to note that these hearings, along with thousands of written submissions from the public, are a fundamental part of the NHI journey as we move towards an inclusive national health system...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.