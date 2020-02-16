Opinion

No more cut-and-paste biographies of the man at the heart of our history

‘Tribal’ biographies are often examples of colonial anthropology parading as history — and make the case for a life of Mandela by an African scholar

In July 2005 I invited Henry Louis Gates Jnr, Cornel West and Wole Soyinka to deliver a series of lectures on the “meaning of Mandela”. I subsequently published the lectures in a small book of the same title with a foreword by Archbishop Desmond Tutu.



For many years I had been expressing concerns that not a single African had written a full-length biography of Mandela...