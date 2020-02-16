SA not yet a safe place for those who inform on corruption and wrongdoing

Legislative reform has done little to build a whistleblowing culture

Despite a major overhaul of our whistleblower legislation, SA remains an unsafe place for those who inform on wrongdoing in their workplace.



Ask Cynthia Stimpel, who saved South African Airways more than R250m when she raised concerns about a R15bn debt-restructuring loan agreement with little-known BnP Capital. She got hounded out of the airline and is fighting to get her job as group treasurer back...