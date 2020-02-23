Editorial

Car safety onus on state, makers — and on drivers

South African motorists may like to think that the shiny new cars they are so fond of are state-of-the-art pieces of machinery, comparable to the models that are bought overseas in developed countries.



Blinded by bling and shiny gadgets, they may be unaware that their vehicles are not necessarily as safe as they could be. As we report on the front page today, SA, in common with much of the rest of the underdeveloped world, has appreciably lower car-safety standards than the rich countries...