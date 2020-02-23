Table Talk
Connecting with new Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber
Jacques Nienaber’s connection with top rugby began as a physio fixing injuries, then as a defence coach where he proved to be one of the best. Now it’s taken yet another turn
23 February 2020 - 00:00
Jacques Nienaber and Rassie Erasmus were with their spouses in a pub in Limerick, Ireland, weighing up the pros and cons of returning to SA after their intended five-year stint with Munster rugby club had taken a few unexpected turns.
In July 2016, Erasmus had joined the club as director of rugby and Nienaber as defence coach. “We wanted to stay at Munster for five years. Get residency and our kids can attend school for free. It is 50% cheaper than SA,” says Nienaber...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.