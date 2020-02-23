Table Talk

Connecting with new Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber

Jacques Nienaber’s connection with top rugby began as a physio fixing injuries, then as a defence coach where he proved to be one of the best. Now it’s taken yet another turn

Jacques Nienaber and Rassie Erasmus were with their spouses in a pub in Limerick, Ireland, weighing up the pros and cons of returning to SA after their intended five-year stint with Munster rugby club had taken a few unexpected turns.



In July 2016, Erasmus had joined the club as director of rugby and Nienaber as defence coach. “We wanted to stay at Munster for five years. Get residency and our kids can attend school for free. It is 50% cheaper than SA,” says Nienaber...