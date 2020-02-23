Opinion & Analysis

Table Talk

Connecting with new Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber

Jacques Nienaber’s connection with top rugby began as a physio fixing injuries, then as a defence coach where he proved to be one of the best. Now it’s taken yet another turn

23 February 2020 - 00:00 By Liam del Carme

Jacques Nienaber and Rassie Erasmus were with their spouses in a pub in Limerick, Ireland, weighing up the pros and cons of returning to SA after their intended five-year stint with Munster rugby club had taken a few unexpected turns.

In July 2016, Erasmus had joined the club as director of rugby and Nienaber as defence coach. “We wanted to stay at Munster for five years. Get residency and our kids can attend school for free. It is 50% cheaper than SA,” says Nienaber...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Julius Malema Opinion & Analysis
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Malema and his deranged hoodlums are a real reflection of ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. CARTOON | Parasite Carl Niehaus using Zuma as a meal ticket Opinion & Analysis
  4. PODCAST | VBS Mutual Bank helps Julius Malema 'loot millions' and #SexInTheCity ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Zuma's back: hundreds gather to welcome Jacob Zuma back home
'Mr President, you need to do more!': chaos erupts at Tazne murder suspect ...