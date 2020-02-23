Opinion

Focus on public sector wage bill is a misguided austerity drive

Treasury’s proposal to curb public service pay while ignoring the inefficiency of some state entities is a recipe for labour unrest

In the build-up to the upcoming budget speech, one of the sharpest areas of contestation is the public debt and the public service wage bill.



Last year the National Treasury published a discussion document titled “Economic Transformation, Inclusive Growth and Competitiveness: Towards an Economic Strategy for SA”. This is likely to inform the budget speech...