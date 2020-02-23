Opinion

Forged by bitter experience, the new party I am about to launch will be about ordinary citizens, not politicians

If we are honest with ourselves, our political system has failed us dismally in SA. I entered politics as an outsider, a businessman wanting to make a difference in my country. What I witnessed in this time, across the current political spectrum, showed me why so few talented and professional South Africans consider getting involved in politics. This has to change if we are going to fix SA.



It is clear to see that politicians negotiate a great deal for themselves, with zero accountability to the people who elect them...