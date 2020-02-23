OBITUARY
John Liebenberg: Brave lensman who exposed war atrocities
He defied the military to capture iconic images of the battles
23 February 2020 - 00:00
John Liebenberg, who has died in Johannesburg at the age of 61, was an intrepid and extraordinarily brave photojournalist whose work exposed the horror and tragedy of the bush war in Namibia in the ’80s that preceded its independence in 1990.
The security forces hated him because his pictures, which he regularly went way beyond the comfort zone of other photographers to get, were telling the world what they didn’t want it to know...
