Mampara of the week: Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams

Doesn't know where she's going

She is supposed to be the Queen of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, leading us into the new digital age. This week our confident queen, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, spoke on TV about all things 4IR, and other functions of her communications & digital technology portfolio.



What she didn't bank on was a curve ball from the questioner, who wanted to know about the minister's secret European rendezvous with her husband at taxpayers' cost...