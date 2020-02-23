Opinion

Our politicians need the civilising influence of voters who can sack them if they misbehave

We’re still scratching our heads over the happenings of the past few days. We can’t believe what we’ve just witnessed — a bar fight right in parliament. That would suggest the participants were inebriated. They certainly looked and sounded tired and emotional. Shebeen patrons, even at the worst of times, are often better behaved.



What transpired in parliament in the past week is a running sore — embarrassing, saddening and infuriating. What President Cyril Ramaphosa said is already a distant memory. And that in a country on a precipice. Even his response was drowned out by the sound and fury that gripped parliament this week. FW de Klerk helpfully obliged with misguided comments about apartheid, and Ramaphosa gleefully accepted the chance to appear tough and presidential. He went to town on it — red meat to his base...