Q&A with Solidarity deputy CEO Werner Human on SAA business rescue
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan told parliament that the government is in control of the SAA business rescue process. Chris Barron asked trade union Solidarity deputy CEO Werner Human …
23 February 2020 - 00:00
Are you sorry you backed down on your legal action against SAA?
We didn’t at all. We were very committed to going forward with our application...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.