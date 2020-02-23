Opinion & Analysis

Editorial

SA’s wrenching moment of shame as MPs took debate into the gutter

23 February 2020 - 00:00 By Sunday Times Editorial

When your political opponent is the EFF,  it is understandable that you   might  sometimes find yourself  sucked into its raucous  politics of who can scream the loudest. That may be why ANC MP Boy Mamabolo  thought gender-based violence was an acceptable stick with which to try to beat EFF leader Julius Malema. 

That the parliamentary  debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address had to start with wild mudslinging   about alleged  wife abuse shows the depths to which public discourse has sunk.  ..

