Editorial
SA’s wrenching moment of shame as MPs took debate into the gutter
23 February 2020 - 00:00
When your political opponent is the EFF, it is understandable that you might sometimes find yourself sucked into its raucous politics of who can scream the loudest. That may be why ANC MP Boy Mamabolo thought gender-based violence was an acceptable stick with which to try to beat EFF leader Julius Malema.
That the parliamentary debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address had to start with wild mudslinging about alleged wife abuse shows the depths to which public discourse has sunk. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.