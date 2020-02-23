Editorial

SA’s wrenching moment of shame as MPs took debate into the gutter

When your political opponent is the EFF, it is understandable that you might sometimes find yourself sucked into its raucous politics of who can scream the loudest. That may be why ANC MP Boy Mamabolo thought gender-based violence was an acceptable stick with which to try to beat EFF leader Julius Malema.



That the parliamentary debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address had to start with wild mudslinging about alleged wife abuse shows the depths to which public discourse has sunk. ..