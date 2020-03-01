Opinion

A welcome step on public sector wages, but action is still needed on SOE vampires

What was called for in this week's budget speech was substance, rather than bluster about how we must do something about the crisis in expenditure and rising debt. For the most part, finance minister Tito Mboweni delivered.



To steal a quote from an economist, it was "a fascinating budget" as the minister threw the kitchen sink at the unions with his plans to reduce the public-sector wage bill - for about 1.2-million staff in national and provincial governments - by more than R160bn...