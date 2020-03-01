Opinion

Fix the failing state institutions before starting new ones

The penchant of ANC leaders to create parallel government institutions, policies and projects to do the same things, rather than fixing the failing ones, is only compounding existing problems rather than solving them.



This is among the reasons why public services, state-owned enterprises and public agencies have so quickly proliferated, with little benefit to the public, yet sucking up public resources, providing sheltered employment and diverting critical funding from where it is needed most...