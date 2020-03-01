Editorial
If only we could redirect this enterprising spark
01 March 2020 - 00:03
SA's electricity crisis has inadvertently spawned a sophisticated underground network of young entrepreneurs. In two stories today, the Sunday Times reveals how young unemployed people are being trained - and then paid - to illegally connect homes to the grid.
In Nkaneng, a small informal settlement near Rustenburg, enterprising residents chipped in to buy a transformer, poles and cables before hooking up to the electricity grid of a local mine about a kilometre away...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.