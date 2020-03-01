Editorial

If only we could redirect this enterprising spark

SA's electricity crisis has inadvertently spawned a sophisticated underground network of young entrepreneurs. In two stories today, the Sunday Times reveals how young unemployed people are being trained - and then paid - to illegally connect homes to the grid.



In Nkaneng, a small informal settlement near Rustenburg, enterprising residents chipped in to buy a transformer, poles and cables before hooking up to the electricity grid of a local mine about a kilometre away...