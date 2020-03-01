Opinion

Liberals and the Left must unite to defeat the looters

The only way to save the country is for an alliance to be formed of progressive forces within the ruling party and within society

Everyone seems to agree that, as a country, we are stuck. The word “stalemate” is frequently used to describe the fact that President Cyril Ramaphosa may be the president of the ruling party and the country, but that he faces constant push-back from a rival faction in that party.



This reality, it is said, is part of why we cannot take decisive action to address our urgent social, political and economic problems...