Table Talk

Mama Panther, Queen: Pearl Thusi's a force to be reckoned with

Pearl Thusi, nicknamed Mamma Panther, is now playing Queen Sono in a Netflix series, a high point in a career that still fills her with wonder

Two khaki-clad security guards remain impassive at their posts in the Houghton Hotel as a boisterous laugh bursts through the door of the Waterfall penthouse.



It’s Pearl Thusi, here in person while her face is on billboards all around SA as Queen Sono, Netflix’s first script-to-screen African series...