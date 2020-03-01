Mampara of the week: Andile Mngxitama
Saving the best killer-what for last
01 March 2020 - 00:00
Eureka! Or is it amandla? Who won the contract for switching on the lights in Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama's confused head?
Here we were fretting about electricty crisus when this mampara surfaced with news that we shouldn't worry about - and definitely not pay for - electricity...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.