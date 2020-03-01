Editorial

Mboweni and unions must agree on wage bill for the sake of all of us

When a minister of finance, who once was the minister of labour, proposes a huge cut to the government's personnel budget, he surely goes into it with eyes wide open.



So when finance minister Tito Mboweni this week took the unexpected step of pencilling a R160bn cut for the public sector into the budget, he cautioned that there would naturally be agreements and disagreements between the government and labour...