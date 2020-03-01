'They are killing our jobs': Minister urged to act against shark fishing

The outcry after four bronze whaler sharks were slaughtered in front of tourists has shone a light on the murky waters of shark hunting and the damage it does

A silvery shape flashes in the swell and is gone. “That’s a hammerhead. The first one we’ve seen today.



Last week we were spotting hundreds a day in the reserve before the longliner came back,” says white- shark expert and naturalist Chris Fallows...