'They are killing our jobs': Minister urged to act against shark fishing
The outcry after four bronze whaler sharks were slaughtered in front of tourists has shone a light on the murky waters of shark hunting and the damage it does
01 March 2020 - 00:00
A silvery shape flashes in the swell and is gone. “That’s a hammerhead. The first one we’ve seen today.
Last week we were spotting hundreds a day in the reserve before the longliner came back,” says white- shark expert and naturalist Chris Fallows...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.