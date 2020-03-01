Tito Mboweni: finance minister who needs money miracle

Tito Mboweni has gone full circle, from champion of labour to bête noire of labour. He has fought many battles along the way and may now be facing his greatest battle

In August 1998, reporters gathered on Prinsloo (now Sisulu) Street in Pretoria to catch a glimpse of the man tipped to become the first black governor of the Reserve Bank.



Tito Mboweni was leaving his job as labour minister to deputise for the reigning governor, Chris Stals, before fully taking over the following August. He made it clear that it would take a while to get to grips with the new job...