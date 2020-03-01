Tito Mboweni: finance minister who needs money miracle
Tito Mboweni has gone full circle, from champion of labour to bête noire of labour. He has fought many battles along the way and may now be facing his greatest battle
01 March 2020 - 00:00
In August 1998, reporters gathered on Prinsloo (now Sisulu) Street in Pretoria to catch a glimpse of the man tipped to become the first black governor of the Reserve Bank.
Tito Mboweni was leaving his job as labour minister to deputise for the reigning governor, Chris Stals, before fully taking over the following August. He made it clear that it would take a while to get to grips with the new job...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.