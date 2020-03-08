Opinion

Dilly-dallying will be the death of us

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter told Bloomberg this week that unless the government backs its maintenance plan, stage 8 load-shedding was a real possibility, no, "a regular event" by June next year.



Nice hey? Either De Ruyter has had a falling-out with his shareholder (the government), or he is expecting one. If not, why threaten them?..