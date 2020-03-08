Mampara of the week: Joe Biden

Like kissing your own sister

Former US vice-president Joe Biden has come out the gate roaring in the Democratic primaries, winning 10 of the 15 states that were up for grabs on Super Tuesday.



With Mike Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren bowing out, the race for the Democratic nomination is, for all intents and purposes, a two-man contest between Biden, 77, and Bernie Sanders, 78...