Q&A with RTMC's Simon Zwane on road safety
After a fatal Eastern Cape bus crash, transport minister Fikile Mbalula said the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act will make our roads safer. Chris Barron asked Simon Zwane of the Road Traffic Management Corporation…
08 March 2020 - 00:00
Will Aarto make our roads safer?
I think the roll-out of Aarto [in June] will make a big contribution. The fact that there is a chance an errant driver who accumulates more demerit points can lose a driver's licence will act as a deterrent to those people who don't obey the rules of the road...
