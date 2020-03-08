Opinion
The law is the law, for citizens, vulnerable refugees and asylum seekers alike
08 March 2020 - 00:00
A spectacle has been unfolding at the Central Methodist Church in Cape Town for the past five months.
About 1,000 people have camped in and around the church on Greenmarket Square in the city centre since it opened its doors to them in November...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.