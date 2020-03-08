Opinion
The machinations in the Tudor court of Henry VIII seem not far removed from present-day plight of Cyril I
08 March 2020 - 00:00
It is not unusual to hear the political events of our time being compared to works of fiction. "You couldn't make it up," people are fond of saying.
Comparing the present South African government to the English monarchy of 500 years ago is less common, but I challenge anyone to read Hilary Mantel's latest historical masterpiece, The Mirror & The Light, and not be put in mind of machinations close to home...
