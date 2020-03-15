Who's who

All the president's people: Meet Ramaphosa's trusted inner circle

President Cyril Ramaphosa is surrounded by hand-picked functionaries who are tasked with turning his decisions into reality. Qaanitah Hunter finds out exactly who is in charge of specific aspects of the presidential agenda

‘If it’s urgent, take it to Mbali.” This is the advice given to ministers and politicians seeking the immediate attention of President Cyril Ramaphosa. Mbali Nkosi, the president’s personal assistant, is known to get things done.



She filters the hundreds of messages he receives, screens people who may want face time with the president and is an effective conduit to the man at the top...