Eddie Nhlapo: Key newsroom veteran

Messenger was indispensable part of Sunday Times

Edworks Sheshane Nhlapo, who has died at 87, was a gentle man of dignity and gravitas with an understated, dry sense of humour. His eyes frequently showed amusement at the passing scene.



He took great pride in his work at the Sunday Times, which he did quietly and with unobtrusive efficiency. When political turmoil in the townships or some other emergency kept him away, editors and news editors suddenly realised just how much they depended on him. ..