Obituary
Eddie Nhlapo: Key newsroom veteran
Messenger was indispensable part of Sunday Times
15 March 2020 - 00:00
Edworks Sheshane Nhlapo, who has died at 87, was a gentle man of dignity and gravitas with an understated, dry sense of humour. His eyes frequently showed amusement at the passing scene.
He took great pride in his work at the Sunday Times, which he did quietly and with unobtrusive efficiency. When political turmoil in the townships or some other emergency kept him away, editors and news editors suddenly realised just how much they depended on him. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.